You can apply Crimson Rites to ranged weapons but for a character that uses throwing daggers would you need to apply rites to each dagger?

just a quick question for the blood hunter class. You’ve said before you can apply crimson rites to ranged weapons instead of ammunition but for a character that uses throwing daggers would you need to apply rites to each dagger? Thank you! In that circumstance, you would indeed.
— Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) February 2, 2020
Would getting “daggers of returning” make that build easier? Very!
— Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) February 2, 2020
Using daggers, even in a belt of returning, would negate the effect, as written. If you take damage to infuse your weapon with the blood magic, does that mean you infuse the belt of returning or every single dagger? Because if so that would be broken comparably If the weapon has an ability that it returns to your hand at the end of your turn, then the rite doesn’t fade.
If it’s a property that creates an endless string of NEW weapons, then the rite would need to be applied each time.
— Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) February 2, 2020
What about gloves of dagger throwing? Can I apply the rite to the glove to count the daggers as ammunition? By the raw, rites are applied to weapons, not equipment. Your DM could allow it otherwise, though!
— Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) February 2, 2020
When the item is pulled and thrown from the belt.. it returns to your belt though not your hand… so of that is the case you embue the belt with the rite? Much like if you had a crossbow you embue the crossbow not the bolts… If that is the thinking I get it The DM might rule that you could draw your returned weapon before the end of your turn. However, you cannot imbue a non-weapon with a rite.
— Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) February 2, 2020