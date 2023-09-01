You can apply Crimson Rites to ranged weapons but for a character that uses throwing daggers would you need to apply rites to each dagger?

just a quick question for the blood hunter class. You’ve said before you can apply crimson rites to ranged weapons instead of ammunition but for a character that uses throwing daggers would you need to apply rites to each dagger? Thank you! In that circumstance, you would indeed.

Using daggers, even in a belt of returning, would negate the effect, as written. If you take damage to infuse your weapon with the blood magic, does that mean you infuse the belt of returning or every single dagger? Because if so that would be broken comparably If the weapon has an ability that it returns to your hand at the end of your turn, then the rite doesn’t fade.

If it’s a property that creates an endless string of NEW weapons, then the rite would need to be applied each time.

— Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) February 2, 2020