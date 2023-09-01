I have a follow-up question on Wildmount for @matthewmercer and company, now that the world of Exandria is in the official settings list, how does it connect? What I am really asking is are there Spelljammer ships in Exandria space? — Jeremiah McCoy is almost certainly not an android. (@Technoir) January 15, 2020

Historically, yes. Between Spelljammer, Planescape, Ed Greenwood’s pantry and Ravenloft there were direct connections between all the worlds. Eberron was the holdout, but the recent release stated it fits in with the rest of the worlds but it is in a sequestered state. The official 5e D&D setting is "the multiverse" that includes all game worlds. Some are easier to gain access to than others (Eberron is an example of a world that's much more isolated), but they all exist in the same greater existence. #WotCStaff — Dan Dillon 👥 (@Dan_Dillon_1) January 15, 2020

I mean, there's a spelljamming ship in Dungeon of the Mad Mage, so their existence is indeed confirmed. — Dan Dillon 👥 (@Dan_Dillon_1) January 15, 2020

I basically want there to be a moment when someone says with conviction, “I saw Giff Bombards firing on Neogi Deathspiders over the docks at Port Damali.” Mot quite the Tenhauser gate, but you get where I am at. 😃"Disintegration lances glittering in the dark below the Ring of Siberys…" — Dan Dillon 👥 (@Dan_Dillon_1) January 15, 2020