Polymorph says you can’t cast spells while in beast form. Does that mean you also can’t concentrate on them?
@ktkenshinxPolymorph says you can’t cast spells while in beast form. Does that mean you also can’t concentrate on them? you can still concentrate
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) October 21, 2014
@ktkenshinxPolymorph says you can’t cast spells while in beast form. Does that mean you also can’t concentrate on them? The polymorph spell doesn’t interrupt the concentration of its target.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 21, 2014