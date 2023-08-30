@AramalianDo the AC bonuses from Ring of Prot (DM Basic) and Bracers of Defense (HotDQ supp) stack or overlap? The AC bonuses from those two magic items stack.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 7, 2014
@AramalianDo the AC bonuses from Ring of Prot (DM Basic) and Bracers of Defense (HotDQ supp) stack or overlap? The AC bonuses from those two magic items stack.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 7, 2014
2 thoughts on “Do the AC bonuses from Ring of Protection and Bracers of Defense stack or overlap?”
Hello,
I am looking for any info on how Bracers of Defence might effect Base AC in regards to Weapon type vs Armor type. I play in a campaign that is centered around the “Players Option” series, which might be considered 2.5 edition,(with heavy emphasis on !st edition). Specifically, I want some info on whether a character wearing Bracers AC4 with no armor still has a base AC of 10 in regards to weapon type.
Any help or opinions would be greatly appreciated.
Thanks.
Mighty RVP
Unfortunately I try to answer 5 edition rules and AD&D is now far away from my memories but I suggest to dig here:
http://www.purpleworm.org/content/index.php/research/dragons-sage-advice.html
There are all answered questions from 1st to 2nd edition, good luck.