Druid turns into a bug, gets eaten by a humanoid bad guy and reverts back, what happens?

@JeremyECrawford Druid turns into a bug, gets eaten by a humanoid bad guy, and reverts back to human form inside his throat. What happens? Explosive decapitation? Druid shunted into nearest space? Other things? No answer on SageAdvice

Wild Shape can introduce wild situations. What happens when someone swallows a druid in a Tiny form? Is a druid fecund in beast form? The rules are intentionally silent on these corner cases, leaving adjudication to DMs. As always, I say go with what's best for your story. #DnD https://t.co/mjQsU51uWs

