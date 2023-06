Very few spells an Order Cleric can use with their 6th level Feature. (Enchantment, >1st Level, Cleric spell list.) Is there a simple fix? Maybe give Suggestion instead of Hold Person in Domain Spells?

Thanks for your great work Jeremy! We’re loving the game. 🙂 Cast hold person as a 2nd-level spell. Voila!

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 19, 2018