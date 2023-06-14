My group’s Paladin seems to think he can Divine Sense someone’s alignment, could I get clarification?

Morning @JeremyECrawford! My group's Paladin seems to think he can Divine Sense someone's alignment and whether or not an item is cursed. From what I understand, the first sentence is meant as flavor text. Could I get clarification?
— BeatsAlive! (@Beats_Alive) 30 aprile 2018
Divine Sense doesn't detect alignment or curses. The feature's text explains what it means by strong evil and good: fiends, undead, celestials, desecration, and consecration. #DnD https://t.co/QhPQjAUQlP
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) 30 aprile 2018
So the first line is flavor text, then? There are people who insist every word in the rules have mechanical impact while others state that some, like the first line of Divine Sense, are just flavor with the "crunch" following after.
— DanDanFielding (@DMdandanfieldng) 30 aprile 2018
In any piece of writing, context matters. If a rule has multiple sentences, they're meant to be read together. For example, the first sentence of Divine Sense is meant to be read with the rest of the feature's sentences, which explain that first sentence. #DnD https://t.co/ZbqLd0aKsQ
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) 30 aprile 2018
Here’s a novel idea, Mr. Crawford – why not make the rules for spells as straight-forward as possible, to avoid as much confusion as possible?
Whatever the text is, it’s all meant to be based on mild interpretation. The DM can decide whatever based on his idea of how the game should be run. Me personally I believe that Divine Sense SHOULD pick up on one’s alignment and a cursed item. But, DM Law is THE law.