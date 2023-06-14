My group’s Paladin seems to think he can Divine Sense someone’s alignment, could I get clarification?

Morning @JeremyECrawford! My group's Paladin seems to think he can Divine Sense someone's alignment and whether or not an item is cursed. From what I understand, the first sentence is meant as flavor text. Could I get clarification? — BeatsAlive! (@Beats_Alive) 30 aprile 2018

Divine Sense doesn't detect alignment or curses. The feature's text explains what it means by strong evil and good: fiends, undead, celestials, desecration, and consecration. #DnD https://t.co/QhPQjAUQlP — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) 30 aprile 2018

So the first line is flavor text, then? There are people who insist every word in the rules have mechanical impact while others state that some, like the first line of Divine Sense, are just flavor with the "crunch" following after. — DanDanFielding (@DMdandanfieldng) 30 aprile 2018