My group’s Paladin seems to think he can Divine Sense someone’s alignment, could I get clarification?

  1. D. Walker says:

    Here’s a novel idea, Mr. Crawford – why not make the rules for spells as straight-forward as possible, to avoid as much confusion as possible?

  2. Dustin Campbell says:

    Whatever the text is, it’s all meant to be based on mild interpretation. The DM can decide whatever based on his idea of how the game should be run. Me personally I believe that Divine Sense SHOULD pick up on one’s alignment and a cursed item. But, DM Law is THE law.

