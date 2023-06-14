If a centaur gets bitten by a werewolf does only the human part of him turn into a wolf or the human and horse part? — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) May 17, 2018

If a werewolf bites the centaur in the D&D "Monster Manual," the centaur laughs: "Doggy, your curse is useless against me. Now put those teeth somewhere else." (The curse affects only humanoids, and that centaur is a monstrosity, not a humanoid.) #DnD https://t.co/pMAsoER4mB — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 17, 2018

The centaur character race is both humanoid and monstrosity therefore it would be affected by lycanthropy. Indeed it would be. But I wasn't talking about that centaur. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 17, 2018

what about the new dual-type UA centaur PCs? Would they still be immune? If you are humanoid, you aren't immune. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 17, 2018

Um… but the Unearthed Arcana playable centaur PC race has the Hybrid Nature trait, which states that it’s treated as a monstrosity AND a humanoid for game effects. The Unearthed Arcana centaur does, indeed, have the Hybrid Nature trait. It’s also not in the “Monster Manual.” — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 18, 2018