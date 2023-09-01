An old Crawford reply that Magic Missile hits you ignoring Mirror Image duplicates…

An old Crawford reply that Magic Missile hits you (without an attack roll) ignoring Mirror Image duplicates Is this an exception? Any other exceptions?

I need a more Rules-Lawyer safe sentence

"Any attack that does not use an Ability Check?" gah. Help please.@JeremyECrawford — Critical Cards (@CriticalCards) February 11, 2020

The mirror image spell in D&D offers no protection against damaging effects, such as magic missile, that don't involve an attack. #DnD https://t.co/8VroUtZemy — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 11, 2020

I simply wanted a clear definition that helped current, future, and younger players I unfortunately opened that old can of worms of people asking if AoE is a valid attack I'm trying to think of any other spell that meets this "attack" but no attack roll criteria — Critical Cards (@CriticalCards) February 11, 2020

In the D&D rules, an attack occurs only if there is an attack roll or if the rules make an exception and explicitly call something an attack. In short, if you don't see the word "attack," it's not an attack. #DnD https://t.co/N9PVfZg9Bg — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 11, 2020