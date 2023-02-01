Sup with it, Matt 🙂
1. What’s something that had to get cut from the final product that you wish made it in?
2. Which part of the book were you most nervous about people seeing for the first time?
3. In a perfect world would the campaign book have been set AFTER Vox Machina’s adventure was completed, or was after the year time skip what you always wanted?
Thanks for all of your time that you share with us, you’re an inspiration to us all :)Sup Arsequeefy.
1) My DMs Guild classes. Sadly, something couldn’t be worked out between us and WotC to allow it (since anything on DMs Guild is partially theirs now).
2) Ohhhh boy. Probably the Player Options. Lore and Story is subjective. New Class/Background/Feat options are VERY easy to scrutinize (not to mention a couple of older texts made it into the PDF that will be fixed for the print run). Did my best to playtest and craft balanced and fun options for your campaign, with the fantastic knowledge that if you didn’t like one… you didn’t have to allow it!
3) In a perfect world? Yeah. However, I cannot gauge the length of a campaign, and the player choices can radically alter many elements of the world I am designing! As such, I decided “after the time jump” was the best point to start the book, as I could lock in the text and plan for that with enough buffer to not have Vox Machina trample too hard on my writing. ;)Comment from discussion [Spoilers E106] Tal'Dorei Campaign Setting AMA.
1. What’s something that had to get cut from the final product that you wish made it in?
2. Which part of the book were you most nervous about people seeing for the first time?
3. In a perfect world would the campaign book have been set AFTER Vox Machina’s adventure was completed, or was after the year time skip what you always wanted?
Thanks for all of your time that you share with us, you’re an inspiration to us all :)Sup Arsequeefy.
1) My DMs Guild classes. Sadly, something couldn’t be worked out between us and WotC to allow it (since anything on DMs Guild is partially theirs now).
2) Ohhhh boy. Probably the Player Options. Lore and Story is subjective. New Class/Background/Feat options are VERY easy to scrutinize (not to mention a couple of older texts made it into the PDF that will be fixed for the print run). Did my best to playtest and craft balanced and fun options for your campaign, with the fantastic knowledge that if you didn’t like one… you didn’t have to allow it!
3) In a perfect world? Yeah. However, I cannot gauge the length of a campaign, and the player choices can radically alter many elements of the world I am designing! As such, I decided “after the time jump” was the best point to start the book, as I could lock in the text and plan for that with enough buffer to not have Vox Machina trample too hard on my writing. ;)Comment from discussion [Spoilers E106] Tal'Dorei Campaign Setting AMA.