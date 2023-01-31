My Paladin basically uses his Find Steed as a companion, this isn’t breaking the spirit of the spell, right?

    @JeremyECrawford
    I’m a Paladin and want to know about my Find Steed:
    Does it need to eat/drink/sleep.
    And does it get exhaustion, or does the hight from a mountain or heat or cold from weather effekt it?

