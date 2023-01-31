My Paladin basically uses his Find Steed as a companion, this isn’t breaking the spirit of the spell, right?

Mount related question: My Paladin basically uses his Find Steed as a companion (he never rides it, it has its own initiative in battle), this isn’t breaking the spirit of the spell, right? Hasn’t been gamebreaking or anything, just curious.That's a great way to use the spell. 🐎
I’m a Paladin and want to know about my Find Steed:
Does it need to eat/drink/sleep.
And does it get exhaustion, or does the hight from a mountain or heat or cold from weather effekt it?