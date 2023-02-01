How much of the information in the Tal’Dorei book did you already know vs…

Comment from discussion [Spoilers E106] Tal'Dorei Campaign Setting AMAHow much of the information in the book did you already know vs you had to decide and cement it for publication?
Also, were you worried about anything in the book potentially being spoilers for either your players or the people watching the show?I loosely knew about 60% of the book’s contents as I began to write, giving detail to those elements as I wrote them down. The rest I explored and created (alongside the amazing James Haeck) as the inspiration hit! As a DM, you largely create only what you may need to surrounding your party! I now had to fill in all the gaps I never really needed to before.
I wasn’t too worried about spoilers, as I didn’t go into too many specifics. Other than a few Conclave bits, most of the world’s history and lore doesn’t directly involve Vox Machina..
Also, were you worried about anything in the book potentially being spoilers for either your players or the people watching the show?I loosely knew about 60% of the book’s contents as I began to write, giving detail to those elements as I wrote them down. The rest I explored and created (alongside the amazing James Haeck) as the inspiration hit! As a DM, you largely create only what you may need to surrounding your party! I now had to fill in all the gaps I never really needed to before.
I wasn’t too worried about spoilers, as I didn’t go into too many specifics. Other than a few Conclave bits, most of the world’s history and lore doesn’t directly involve Vox Machina..