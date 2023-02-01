Does Tal’dorei book have a map of Stilben,Westruun, Kymal, Kraghammer and Syngorn?

Does the book have a map of Stilben? That would be super useful for me, thanks.The book does not, but we can chat very soon. ;)Comment from discussion [Spoilers E106] Tal'Dorei Campaign Setting AMA.
Comment from discussion I’m going to hijack this for my question. What about maps for Westruun, Kymal, Kraghammer, and Syngorn. Thanks!Unfortunately, there wasn’t time/space to get city maps for ALL the locations (we settled on two major story ones), but perhaps future content (like if we do modules and such in the future) will contain elements like that![Spoilers E106] Tal'Dorei Campaign Setting AMA.