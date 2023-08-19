@matthewmercer this is a really stupid question but…why does the Dwendalian Empire have a King and not an Emperor? I'm not trying to be nit-picky, I'm genuinely interested. 🙂

There’s a reason, where along the line of Emperors, they found the title “Emperor” was more imposing & unliked, where as a “King” lent itself to a more socially appreciated title. As such, King was adopted for internal approval, but Empire kept for intimidation to outsiders. 🙂 https://t.co/84t9vPJ5Wr

— Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) December 17, 2019