How does it feel that there are other Exandria’s in existence. That Doe’s table is doing entirely different takes on cities and culture and (etc)?

Is it liberating to hear? Sad when you give off more lore that changes some of their tables? Both? I find it extremely awesome, inspiring, and ultimately what I want to hear! Never sad, as my lore can be discarded in favor of any home game’s preferred interpretation

