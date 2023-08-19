Are the Warforged going to be possibly included in the world of Exandria? Either as NPC or potential PC race?

  1. bluesnake462 says:

    Personalty I plan on introducing the Warforged as being created in Aeor. And after a large platoon of them were discovered in Aeorion ruins it becomes a political race to see what kingdom gets control of them. All while the Warforged just want a purpose, with some not wanting to fight at all.

