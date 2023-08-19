@CriticalRole @matthewmercer I was wondering, what with the release of the new Eberron book, are the Warforged going to be possibly included in the world of Exandria? Either as npc or potential PC race?
— Chronobolt (@chronobolt) December 11, 2019
Warforged are Eberron-specific, and while not technically not canon in Exandria, you are welcome to include them in your home Exandria games however you see fit! https://t.co/ULf4FZJJhm
— Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) December 11, 2019
Not necessarily. I just find the warforged SO heavily tied to Eberron as a setting, that it feels strange to try to squeeze it into my own.
— Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) December 11, 2019
To clarify, they certainly CAN exist in Exandria! They just may not be the common, walking-the-streets level folks. If they do, they’d be extremely rare, regarded as an automaton at first, and possibly linked to Age of Arcanum experimentation. 🙂
— Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) December 12, 2019
I did an Exandria holiday four-shot a week ago where I played a Juggernaut Warforged called SANTA_PRIME.
Hahahahahahaha! I approve.
— Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) December 12, 2019
Personalty I plan on introducing the Warforged as being created in Aeor. And after a large platoon of them were discovered in Aeorion ruins it becomes a political race to see what kingdom gets control of them. All while the Warforged just want a purpose, with some not wanting to fight at all.