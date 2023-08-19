@CriticalRole @matthewmercer I was wondering, what with the release of the new Eberron book, are the Warforged going to be possibly included in the world of Exandria? Either as npc or potential PC race? — Chronobolt (@chronobolt) December 11, 2019

Warforged are Eberron-specific, and while not technically not canon in Exandria, you are welcome to include them in your home Exandria games however you see fit! https://t.co/ULf4FZJJhm — Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) December 11, 2019

Not necessarily. I just find the warforged SO heavily tied to Eberron as a setting, that it feels strange to try to squeeze it into my own. — Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) December 11, 2019

To clarify, they certainly CAN exist in Exandria! They just may not be the common, walking-the-streets level folks. If they do, they’d be extremely rare, regarded as an automaton at first, and possibly linked to Age of Arcanum experimentation. 🙂 — Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) December 12, 2019