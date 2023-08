questions for Lycan BH:

1) do the predatory strikes upgrade with character lvl or BH lvl?

2) Can the predatory strikes deal sneak attack damage considering it can use DEX for attack and damage?

3) Does hunter’s Mark concentration drop when in Hybrid form? 1) They upgrade with BH level

2) They use both, but are not a finesse weapon, so no sneak attack.

3) Hunter’s Mark should remain!

— Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) December 1, 2019