@JeremyECrawford if I have the homunculus servant infusion and an eldritch cannon/iron defender out can I activate all of them to attack with same bonus action. same Q if I multiclass to the UA wildfire druid. ie how many pets can I have and activate at same time? #DnD #artificer
— Trey (@localtrey) December 4, 2019
The text of each bonus action in D&D defines what it can do (command your pet, make an extra attack, or something else). A bonus action doesn't activate another bonus action, unless a feature explicitly says such a thing happens. #DnD https://t.co/Nslysui5dg
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 4, 2019