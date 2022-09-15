What was the most enjoyable aspect on creating the Tal’dorei campaign setting ?

Comment from discussion [Spoilers E106] Tal’Dorei Campaign Setting AMAWhat was the most enjoyable aspect on creating the Tal’dorei campaign setting for you Matt?
(The lore and history? Geography and city designs? Notable NPC creation? Pantheons and mythology? Political and social structuring? Artifacts and epic lewts?)
I’m sure the project was a huge labor of love for you, but I’m curious what part of the world building interests you the most.
Oh man… I’d have to say a tie between Lore/History, and political structuring. There’s something so fascinating and enjoyable about cobbling together the logistics of a society and what made it into what it is. It’s a fun creative exercise every time!.
