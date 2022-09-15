Warlock wants to multiclass into cleric of his patron, can that happen?

Warlock player wants to Multiclass into cleric of his patron, a fallen & replaced god, without aligning beliefs. Can that happen? Thx!

Multiclassing is an optional rule in the DM’s purview. The DM has final say on any multiclass combinations. #DnD https://t.co/VheO8tWa6J — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 13, 2017