Warlock player wants to Multiclass into cleric of his patron, a fallen & replaced god, without aligning beliefs. Can that happen? Thx!
Multiclassing is an optional rule in the DM’s purview. The DM has final say on any multiclass combinations. #DnD https://t.co/VheO8tWa6J
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 13, 2017
2 thoughts on “Warlock wants to multiclass into cleric of his patron, can that happen?”
… I’m pretty sure he’s missing the point of the question. The question wasn’t “can a player be a Cleric/Warlock?” but instead “Can a player be a Cleric of a fallen god, one that has been replaced by another god?”
That’s up to the DM.