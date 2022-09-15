@JeremyECrawford Does mithral armor weigh less than normal armor? The description doesn't say, but it seems to make sense.
— Brandon O'Hara (@bfo102508) March 30, 2017
Mithral armor doesn't weigh less than normal. Its description would say if it did. #DnD https://t.co/7yQwPTFMPe
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 30, 2017
3 thoughts on “Does mithral armor weigh less than normal armor?”
Then why does the Mithral Shirt and Elven Chain (a mithral armor) weigh half the normal armor weight? At least be consistent.
Description: Mithral is a light, flexible metal. A mithral chain shirt or breastplate can be worn under normal clothes. If the armor normally imposes disadvantage on Dexterity (Stealth) checks or has a Strength requirement, the mithral version of the armor doesn’t.
Straight out of the book, copied off the app. “Light, flexible”, “worn under clothes”, “no strength requirement”. How does that mean it doesn’t weigh less?
^– This is what i’d like to know. It would seem to suggest that a mithral item would be less than the full weight of its steel counterpart.