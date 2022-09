A super-quick question: what would be the Elven translation of “The Hollow One”? Thanks in advance! “Maraorn” is The Hollow One (transliteration is “the one who is hollow”: orn = hollow; ara = one who; ma’ha = lone, the only [said only of elves, and is contracted when added to other words]).#Realmslore

— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 15, 2022