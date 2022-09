Did the universe of Exandria start with your first home game with the city (I think) of Stillben, or did the background lore start earlier in your imagination? If so, what was likely the first spark that began Exandria and still exists within today? Thank you It began with Stilben, and grew from there, so that map shows the very points of inception. 🙂

— Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) December 27, 2017