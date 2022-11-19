Vestiges How does that work for elves where short rest = long rest?

Technical question about the Vestiges. Apologies if it’s a dumb question. Some abilities they hold require a “long rest” to recover use. How does that work for elves where short rest = long rest? Maybe short rest works because of attunement? Elves still take long rests at 4 hours. A shirt rest is typically 1 hour.

— Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) February 14, 2018