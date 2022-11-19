The list of major clans in Gracklstugh, the City of Blades

Kata Strophie @thekatastrophie
If you had the time, would you happen to have a list of any major clans in Gracklstugh? For instance, I know clan Muzgardt makes Darklake Stout, are there any others of note?
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) May 28, 2022
There are! Here you go:
Duergar clans of Gracklstugh (and in parentheses, their predominant professions):
Cahaldrho (ale brewers)
Dunnhaer (traditional crafters)
Ekhlond (“new”/experimental crafters/inventors)
Gallakh (beast rearers/tamers)
Haundavar (builders, stonemasons)
Immur (weaponsmiths)
Muzgardt (merchants)
Nauvrim (mercenaries)
Takhul (clergy, alchemy)
Thuldark (landlords, merchants)
Xardelvar (xarrorn)
Xundom (kavalrachni)#Realmslore
