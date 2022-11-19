1/2
I have some questions about the Lady of Graces in 1479 DR, Jalessa Windstone.
Is it correct to say Jalessa lived in the Royal Palace of the Purple Dragon? If yes, did her chambers have a particular name? 2/2
Were the Windstones a "palace family" like the Duskroses and the Lionwinters?
Lastly, do you know who Jalessa's predecessor was?
Thank you Ed, as always, for giving us all so much to think about and imagine.
Jalessa Windstone is the third Lady of Graces; she took office in 1472 DR, succeeding the ill, retiring Lady Brunzarra Hethcanter, who held the office from 1459 DR to 1472, and succeeded the first Lady of Graces, Gevandra Mallowthar. (pronounced “Jev-RAN-dah”) 2)
Longtime Palace families include the Bracetels, the Duskroses, the Lionwinters, the Ormantrels, the Saraclarrs, and the Windstones.
The Lady of Graces lives in a suite in the Court, not the Palace Royal (i.e. the big building to the south ofthe Palace proper).#Realmslore
The offices of the Lady of Graces occupy the southernmost “bump-out” tower at the western end of the Royal Court, with the “receiving room” of her private chambers…#Realmslore
The offices of the Lady of Graces occupy the southernmost “bump-out” tower at the western end of the Royal Court, with the “receiving room” of her private chambers…#Realmslore
…immediately behind/north of them; in it is a circular staircase rising up into her lounge, robing rooms, study, bedchamber, and guest bedchamber above (both bedchambers have adjoining private garderobes).
The offices are known as the Font of Grace, and the… 6)
…“chambers of residence” of the Lady of Graces are known as the Rose Rooms, after the nickname of the first Lady of Graces (Gevandra was known as “the Evening Rose” for her great beauty: dark blue eyes and hair [not dyed, but said to be derived from half-elven blood]).
