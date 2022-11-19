When I see character optimization threads full of feat choices per level and "take a 1 level dip in…" I think "these folks should play a point-buy system, not a class-based system." Then I think…the Devs WANTED point-buy but felt stuck with classes. So we ended up with this — Matt Colville? (@mattcolville) October 9, 2022

Maybe I disagree with the point of Classes. They're a bunch of design objects that, when collected together, reinforce a certain playstyle. In this instance, I am not talking about 5E. If the intended design is; playstyles emerge from a COLLECTION of feats and class choices at different levels…just go point buy! — Matt Colville? (@mattcolville) October 9, 2022

In other words, “feats, in principle, are fine.” But when your PCs are defined by feats, and “class levels” are just arbitrary bundles of abilities…I feel like something went wrong somewhere. The thing is; I did all that. I played Champions for YEARS, I played 3E for longer. If the fun, for you, is that noodly, pixel-bitching, micro-management of optimal choices and combinations…Champions is way more fun! Optimizing a 3E character feels a lot more tedious. — Matt Colville? (@mattcolville) October 9, 2022

I really liked the idea, in 3E, that "classes" were really just a menu you picked from when you levelled. Players like customizing their character. Period. That's an axiom. I just think some of these systems go so far overboard it gets ridiculous. — Matt Colville? (@mattcolville) October 9, 2022