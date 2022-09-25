So I’m fixing to be the world’s first Tortle Blood Hunter and I’m leaning on the Order of the Mutant. Q: What happens if I feed a mutagen to a ally or foe? Like via a dart or coated on a blade? Is it all possible for them to roll to embrace or avoid the effects? From a balance standpoint, anyone who’s body isn’t tuned to the mutagen (anyone but you) gain no effects from it. Your DM can choose otherwise, but that is the intended design.

— Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) January 24, 2018