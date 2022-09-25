He was a conquering hero

Winning battle after battle, until he failed

One moment world-changing, the next a silent zero

His fame fled so fast the forgetting prevailed — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 23, 2022

Archer went dragonhunting because she was daft

Fell serpent arrow lurking in her quiver

She speeds the shaft, hits dragon aft

And it crashes down dead: a new island in the river — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 24, 2022