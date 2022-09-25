He was a conquering hero
Winning battle after battle, until he failed
One moment world-changing, the next a silent zero
His fame fled so fast the forgetting prevailed
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 23, 2022
Archer went dragonhunting because she was daft
Fell serpent arrow lurking in her quiver
She speeds the shaft, hits dragon aft
And it crashes down dead: a new island in the river
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 24, 2022
The Bold Rover adventured the wide world over
Risking his life in many a bold chance
Hoarding spell upon spell so when Death finally stalked the Bold Rover
He could cast Otto's Irresistible Dance
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 25, 2022