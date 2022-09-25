@TheEdVerse anything to flesh out about Malar, his goals and the High Hunt?
1)
Malar’s current goals are to work against law, order, and “civilization” everywhere, to curb destruction/”taming” of wild nature, and make sentients fear creatures and cut back domesticating them. 2)
He also seeks, through dreams and the murmured words of his clergy servitors across the Realms, to foment bloodlust in sentients, to make them more bestial/give in to their wilder nature.
His clergy still covertly let herds out of enclosures, and free captured…#Realmslore
3)
…beasts from menageries.
As for the High Hunt, I'll have to check some NDAs before I say anything more…#Realmslore
