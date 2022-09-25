Sentinel Shield says, “While holding this shield”, you get it’s benefits…

    • Lyrl Westrum says:

      “holding” and not “wielding” means wizards and warlocks could gain the magical benefits of the Sentinel Shield without incurring the penalty for not being proficient.

