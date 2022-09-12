The Raven Queen in Vasselheim

Hey @matthewmercer , considering Vasselheim is so anti-arcane isn’t it a little strange that they not only acknowledge the Raven Queen but have an entire district dedicated to her despite the very nature of how she attained godhood? #genuinecuriosity #CriticalRole Her presence in the pantheon is that of tolerated necessity, and this extends to Vasselheim as well. The prominence of the Duskmeadow was held in reverie to the previous deity she replaced, and she (and her clergy) now occupies the space left behind.

— Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) February 7, 2022