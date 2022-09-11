You have stumbled upon a Great Secret of the Forgotten Realms!

So that disclaimer in “Thay: Land of the Red Wizards”… Is this… is this what I think it is?👀👀👀 I'm not sure. That depends on what you think it is. ;}

I think I’ve been referenced and I’ve been excitedly losing my mind about it all morning.

Did Szass enjoy the song, at least? You have stumbled upon a Great Secret of the Realms: Szass Tam can be ENTRANCED by the right songs. He will court almost certain doom to linger, doing nothing but listening and swaying, to enjoy more music.#Realmslore

— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 20, 2022