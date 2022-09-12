“So still they lie, and so serene, on their rows of stone biers the shield maidens rest”

You'd think they merely slept, but for bloody blade standing proud of every still breast — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 30, 2022

A sudden hush fell on the crowd

Ere dozens toppled, to lie sprawled and still

Revealing, beyond them, a lone figure masked in its shroud

Death hath come for the payment of his bill — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) February 4, 2022