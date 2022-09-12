“So still they lie, and so serene, on their rows of stone biers the shield maidens rest”

You'd think they merely slept, but for bloody blade standing proud of every still breast
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 30, 2022
A sudden hush fell on the crowd
Ere dozens toppled, to lie sprawled and still
Revealing, beyond them, a lone figure masked in its shroud
Death hath come for the payment of his bill
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) February 4, 2022
I am old, and my memories mingle now with fading dreams
Whose colour and fire has left me for the dreams of younger folk, it seems
For by night I lie awake, silent, and hear their shouts, and sighs, and screams
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) February 6, 2022