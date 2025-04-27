Race’s handbook

2 thoughts on “Race’s handbook

  1. Alex says:

    How about a point buy system that gives charaacter races a starting value. Like some superhero games use and abiliy stats already have. Want to be a dragon thats fine but you get the same points as a gnome.

    Reply
    • Zoltar says:

      Clever Alex

      seems interesting I don’t remember if in past editions there are similar point buy system.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.