@ChrisPerkinsDnD Do players need (deserve?) a book full of races and character options or maybe a pdf converter for the Monster Manual?
— Phil Sevier (@USS_Stalwart) April 21, 2015
Nah. They have so many options and combos already. What they deserve is a fun adventure where they can all shine. https://t.co/B2MYCyhmKs
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) April 22, 2015
2 thoughts on “Race’s handbook”
How about a point buy system that gives charaacter races a starting value. Like some superhero games use and abiliy stats already have. Want to be a dragon thats fine but you get the same points as a gnome.
Clever Alex
seems interesting I don’t remember if in past editions there are similar point buy system.