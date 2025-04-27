“@BrillitteCHwhat would you do if one of your players wanted to make a blind character? Disadvantage the whole way?: what if a player wants a blind character? Disadvantage the whole way?”
Yes, until negated by a feat, spell, or magic item.
“@BrillitteCH: @ChrisPerkinsDnD what if " guided" by a deity. Thinking Book of Eli haha”
That's a great idea!
“@SillyMomo_: @BrillitteCH Selune, maybe? For navigation?”
Very nice. You can also use the Blessings rewards in chapter 7 of the DMG.
