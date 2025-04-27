@ChrisPerkinsDnD working on my campaign: who's attacking the monk's old monastery and why?!
— Mark A. Rosania (@TheMarknight) May 3, 2015
Hobgoblins in league with a devil who wants an evil artifact hidden under the monastery by its founders. https://t.co/n1J8DIfLRP
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) May 4, 2015
One thought on “Who’s attacking the monk’s old monastery?”
I would make it an anti-paladin named Luther. He wants the manuscript that the monks keep hidden. With it he could unleash and control the ancient and terrible Tarasque! …to do what ever bidding this Luther bids ’em to do.