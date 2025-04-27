Who’s attacking the monk’s old monastery?

One thought on “Who’s attacking the monk’s old monastery?

  1. Christopher Robins says:

    I would make it an anti-paladin named Luther. He wants the manuscript that the monks keep hidden. With it he could unleash and control the ancient and terrible Tarasque! …to do what ever bidding this Luther bids ’em to do.

