Barbarian Rage action and ability check

@JeremyECrawford Does a barbarian keep his rage if he uses his action to grapple if grappling is not an attack? — Warren Huckaby (@warhuck) May 6, 2015

The grapple option in the Player's Handbook is an attack, but it uses an ability check in place of an attack roll. https://t.co/qNh1wlyqff — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 6, 2015

@JabJabSliceJabYou know, it does make me sad that my barbarian’s rage ends if I use my action to force open a door. :'(

If you smashed open the door with gusto and I was your DM, I'd say your rage kept going! — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 7, 2015