Hey there! Question about the Bloodhunter, Order of Mutant, Potency Mutagen- what does it mean “increase by an amount equal to your mutation, as does your Strength maximum” ? I get the first part , but the second part I don’t get, btw love the class! No worries! Normally, your Ability scores cannot increase beyond 20 without magical means. These mutagens can surpass that boundary.

— Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) July 9, 2018