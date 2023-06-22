Order of Mutant, Potency Mutagen- what does it mean “increase by an amount equal to your mutation, as does your Strength maximum” ?

One thought on “Order of Mutant, Potency Mutagen- what does it mean “increase by an amount equal to your mutation, as does your Strength maximum” ?

  1. Moritz says:

    Hello, Follow up – on the interaction of Mutagens and magic items which give a certain Ability score to a value. I.E. what would be your Intelligence with Mutagen Sagacity & Headband of Intellect? 19 or 22-24?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.