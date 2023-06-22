@JeremyECrawford While you were on vacation something curious came up. Lizardfolk natural AC implies you can use it while wearing armor. The +1AC bonus from magic armor says it applies to you while wearing the armor. So Lizardfolk with 13+Dex+1 AC if they are wearing +1 Leather? — Dave Williams (@DaveWil33) July 18, 2018

The AC bonus that magic armor confers to you while you wear it is a property of the armor. That bonus doesn't apply to other AC calculations you might have. #DnD https://t.co/GzT5xuvOuX — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) July 18, 2018