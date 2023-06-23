Quick question. You said on Dragon Talk that changing a monster’s hit points within it’s hit dice range is within the design of the monster. Is the same true for damage? If I choose to take max damage instead of average, am I running outside the design? Using max damage would be rough for many groups, but you're still within the range of possibility for the monster.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) July 18, 2018
Is that something you’d recommend to challenge more powerful characters or are there other better methods? Use all the dials available to you. If clobbering the characters is where your group finds the fun, go for it!
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) July 18, 2018
One thought on “Changing a monster’s hit points within it’s hit dice range is within the design of the monster”