@JeremyECrawford Is there anything stopping me from taking 8 consecutive rests during an 8 hour period?
— Friends & Foes (@WylliamJudd) June 27, 2018
The number of hours in a day is the cap on the number of short rests you can take that day. That said, a short rest is "at least 1 hour long" (PH, 186); notice the words "at least." If you spend 4 unbroken hours resting, for example, a DM could say that's one short rest. #DnD https://t.co/CTiQGj9yhD
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 27, 2018
After a short rest, the DM decides how much time must elapse or how much activity must occur before another short rest can start. Maybe 0 minutes, 1 minute, 10 minutes, or 1 hour. The key is that rests aren't meant to be a button you press. They're a narrative pause. #DnD
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 27, 2018