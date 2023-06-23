Is there anything stopping me from taking 8 consecutive rests during an 8 hour period?

The number of hours in a day is the cap on the number of short rests you can take that day. That said, a short rest is "at least 1 hour long" (PH, 186); notice the words "at least." If you spend 4 unbroken hours resting, for example, a DM could say that's one short rest. #DnD https://t.co/CTiQGj9yhD

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 27, 2018