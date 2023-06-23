Revised Ranger: there is one ranger, the one in the Player’s Handbook

Someone want to check the date on the last Revised ranger iteration for me? https://t.co/zA9ErQWiP7 — Dan Dillon (@Dan_Dillon_1) July 28, 2018

Regarding the revised ranger, I mentioned back in 2017 that we have no plans to release an alternative version of a class. That plan hasn’t changed. There is one ranger: the one in the Player’s Handbook. #DnD https://t.co/yDXwgY4uMb — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) July 28, 2018

Are you still considering alternate versions of some of the class and Beast Master features, like you mentioned in the 11/27/2017 Dragon Talk episode? https://t.co/egZderAGjH — Armando Doval (@armando_doval) July 28, 2018

Alternate features for multiple classes are still a possibility, but we want to do more research before we invest time in them. We don’t want our design to chase phantoms but real desires held by a large number of players. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) July 28, 2018

Want your D&D character to have a pet/companion? Here’s a little secret: you don’t need special rules for this. Through roleplaying and ability checks (most likely Animal Handling or Persuasion), you can have a buddy, as long as your DM is OK adding a creature to the group. #DnD — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) July 29, 2018

Is there plans to have a revised ranger that doesn’t use magic? I know players that love rangers but don’t want to be casters. If they want magic they’ll play full casting classes We have no plans to release an alternative version of a class. Rangers are spellcasters. The fighter, barbarian, and rogue have some great options for a person who doesn’t want to play a spellcaster. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) July 29, 2018

I wish that was the default presented rules/guidelines in the book, much as anyway can pick up any weapon, and that the Beastmaster ranger wouldn't get a creature by class feature, but rather just better able to fight along with creatures that anyone could have — Andrew Johnson (@The_Grand_User) July 29, 2018

The default assumption in the D&D rules is that you can befriend people and critters you meet on your adventures. If a class has a special companion (Beast Master, find familiar, find steed, animate dead, etc.), that companion is in addition to creatures you might befriend. #DnD https://t.co/OlyuZCVOEl — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) July 29, 2018

In the end, there will be 1 ranger: the PH ranger. It will get alternative features. The official game won't have 2 versions of a class #DnD https://t.co/N48laXFp8o — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 10, 2017

Sure, but that creature's HP won't scale with level, making it hard to bring them with you the whole game. Sure, the DM could grant them extra HP as you all level, but then there's fears of main the Beast Master (partly) redundant. — GeorgeSutherlandHoward (@Acr0ssTh3P0nd) July 29, 2018

The “Dungeon Master’s Guide” has guidelines for adding class levels to creatures. Say your wolf friend has been fighting by your side for an adventure, the DM might give the wolf a level in fighter. This is a legitimate use of the DMG rules. #DnD https://t.co/0cD9gM5I3n — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) July 29, 2018

It helps not to think of the Beast Master as the pet subclass. Anyone can have a pet. The BM has an exceptional pet that works a certain way. I recommend picking that subclass only if a player wants the play experience it offers, not just to have a pet. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) July 29, 2018

It would be nice to see it talked about in more detail in a more official, widely-distributed form of documentation, but I'll take what I can get! — GeorgeSutherlandHoward (@Acr0ssTh3P0nd) July 29, 2018