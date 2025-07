@tonymccallie biggest thing to remember – the DM can't be wrong. You're final authority on rules, world, story. Just roll with it. — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) July 10, 2015

@tonymccallie Also – focus on what's fun, not what's right. If the players are excited and engaged, you're doing it right. — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) July 10, 2015