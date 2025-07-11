How long does the suprised status last?

2 thoughts on "How long does the suprised status last?"

  1. Nick says:

    Now I am necroing the topic 🙂

    Is this to say that an assassin approaches a target unnoticed. He waits for the perfect opportunity and drives a dagger into his targets lower spine…(meta-game kicks in, initiative is rolled, target wins initiative)…the dagger no longer pierces the targets spine because, despite his being completely unaware of the invisible assassin he is able to avoid the blow (due to meta-game initiative roll)?

  2. zengardener says:

    Nick, that sounds completely insane. Logically, nothing happens until the assassin makes his surprise attack on the unwitting creature that the assassin successfully hid from.
    Initiate should be rolled afterwards.

