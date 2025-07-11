@GrazelSeeing a discussion and want an official WotC answer. How long does the suprised status last (due to an assassin feature) end of creature's first turn – roll initiative as normal, and once surprised creature first turn has passed it is not surprised
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) October 8, 2014
@Boxvoko @GrazelSorry for necrotweeting, but does this mean that a surprised guy can get high initiative and not let the assassin crit? believe so, yes
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) July 29, 2015
2 thoughts on “How long does the suprised status last?”
Now I am necroing the topic 🙂
Is this to say that an assassin approaches a target unnoticed. He waits for the perfect opportunity and drives a dagger into his targets lower spine…(meta-game kicks in, initiative is rolled, target wins initiative)…the dagger no longer pierces the targets spine because, despite his being completely unaware of the invisible assassin he is able to avoid the blow (due to meta-game initiative roll)?
Nick, that sounds completely insane. Logically, nothing happens until the assassin makes his surprise attack on the unwitting creature that the assassin successfully hid from.
Initiate should be rolled afterwards.