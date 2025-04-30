Music session

@ChrisPerkinsDnD do you implement music in your sessions or do you prefer no interference between you and the players?
I don't use music very often because I find it distracting, especially when it doesn't quite suit the mood. https://t.co/UNLBApdEaf
@ChrisPerkinsDnD @solidkostas But music is awesome ! Specially if you find the right ones to go with what's going on…like making a movie
It *could* also be that I'm just too lazy to pick out appropriate music for the game. https://t.co/cqQisgOQVk
