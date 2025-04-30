I've begun converting Tomb of Horrors into 5th Editon.
Have you run that adventure completely @ChrisPerkinsDnD?
You seem like you would have
DUNGEON magazine (issue 213) has a 5E conversion of TOMB OF HORRORS.
I've run TOMB OF HORRORS many, many times. No group ever made it to the end. https://t.co/vgPxDeNWDT
