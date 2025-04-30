I've begun converting Tomb of Horrors into 5th Editon. Have you run that adventure completely @ChrisPerkinsDnD? You seem like you would have — MadHatterHimself (@Madhatterhim) April 25, 2015

DUNGEON magazine (issue 213) has a 5E conversion of TOMB OF HORRORS. Check it out at http://t.co/c3Yv3kchNd https://t.co/vgPxDeNWDT — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) April 25, 2015