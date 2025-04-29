D&D write tools

@mepstein73What tools does WotC use to write D&D/games? MS Office? Google Docs? I’m curious what the industry standard is, if there is one.
initial text in word, editing in indesign
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) April 23, 2015
That is a nice question what about for the final edition I mean to organise text and drawings? Do you photshop, corel, illustrator or what?
Smart Raphael
I suppose Adobe InDesign.