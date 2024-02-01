@JeremyECrawford Is the Magic Tattoo Coverage table from Tasha's intended to limit how many tattoos you can have at one time? Putting it differently, is it possible to have multiple overlapping tattoos on the same body part?

If your DM introduces magic tattoos in your D&D game, the only limit on the number you can have is attunement.

The Magic Tattoo Coverage table in Tasha's Cauldron of Everything helps visualize how big a tattoo might be, but it doesn't impose any limits. Tattoos can overlap. #DnD https://t.co/pZDSY4I1Ii

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 25, 2020