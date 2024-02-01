@JeremyECrawford Do contagion effects kick in immediately or do they kick in when the target fails 3 saving throws?
— Josh (@SirJosh94) May 27, 2015
The effects of the contagion spell's disease are meant to activate after three failed saving throws. https://t.co/vPpzO5G5ug
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 30, 2015
@JeremyECrawford How come this wasn't included in the PHB errata? Seems pretty straightforward to me.
— Jonathan Longstaff (@pukunui81) July 1, 2015
@pukunui81 Enough groups were playing it as intended that it didn't make it onto the final list of changes. Could it be clearer? For sure!
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) July 1, 2015