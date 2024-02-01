@JeremyECrawford Do contagion effects kick in immediately or do they kick in when the target fails 3 saving throws? — Josh (@SirJosh94) May 27, 2015

The effects of the contagion spell's disease are meant to activate after three failed saving throws. https://t.co/vPpzO5G5ug — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 30, 2015

@JeremyECrawford How come this wasn't included in the PHB errata? Seems pretty straightforward to me. — Jonathan Longstaff (@pukunui81) July 1, 2015